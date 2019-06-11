Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lester Holt, colleagues to moderate first Democratic debate
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 10:26 am EDT
NEW YORK — Lester Holt and four of his NBC News colleagues will share moderating duties for the first debate of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders.
The debate, shown on NBC News networks, will unfold over two nights in Miami on June 26 and June 27. For each night, Holt will anchor the full two hours. In the first hour, he’ll be joined by Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show and Jose Diaz-Balart of Telemundo. The second hour will feature MSNBC opinion host Rachel Maddow and “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd.
The Democratic National Committee is expected to announce later this week which candidates meet the threshold for participation, and which night the candidates will appear on.
The events will be held in Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center.
The Associated Press
