Judge orders jury to deliberate more in border activist case
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 12:28 am EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. — A federal judge in Tucson has ordered a jury to continue deliberations in the trial against an Arizona border activist charged with harbouring immigrants who are in the country illegally.
The jury told the court Monday afternoon that it couldn’t come to a consensus on the three charges against 36-year-old Scott Warren, who says he was fulfilling his duty as a humanitarian when he helped two migrant men with food, shelter and medical care before his 2018 arrest by the Border Patrol.
Warren is a member of No More Deaths, a border aid group that says its work is increasingly under attack since President Donald Trump took office.
Prosecutors say Warren helped the men hide from border agents and that they never really needed care.
Deliberations will continue Tuesday morning.
The Associated Press
