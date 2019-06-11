Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Japan's former empress has heart problem but fine to travel
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 5:02 am EDT
FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, then Japanese Empress Michiko arrive to meet with Japanese community in Vietnam at a hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. Japan's 84-year-old former Empress Michiko has a heart problem that needs monitoring but can go ahead with a planned trip to the ancient capital of Kyoto with her husband, who recently abdicated as emperor, media reports said Monday, June 11, 2019. (Minh Hoang/Pool Photo via AP, File)
TOKYO — Japan’s 84-year-old former Empress Michiko has left for a three-day trip to the city of Kyoto, with her doctors saying she has a heart problem but is fine as long as her condition is checked regularly.
Palace officials say Michiko accompanied her husband, Akihito, to the ancient capital of Kyoto on Tuesday as part of rituals related to his recent abdication.
The couple is to visit tombs of Akihito’s great-grandfather Emperor Meiji and great-great-grandfather Komei, both in Kyoto.
Akihito abdicated April 30 and now holds the title of emperor emeritus. His elder son, Naruhito, acceded to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1.
Palace officials said doctors on Saturday found Michiko has heart valve abnormalities and an irregular pulse after regular health checks last week showed an increase in cardiac hormones.