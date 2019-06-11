Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli Labor party leader says he won't seek re-election
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 6:46 am EDT
JERUSALEM — The leader of Israel’s venerable Labor party says he won’t seek re-election as party chairman.
Avi Gabbay announced on Tuesday he won’t run in the upcoming vote for party leader ahead of the Sept. 17 general election.
Under Gabbay, the party that founded Israel sunk to an all-time low of just six seats out of the 120 in parliament.
A former business executive with working class beginnings, Gabbay shocked Labor’s staid establishment by winning the party leadership in 2017 on a promise of drawing centrist, traditional voters who had migrated into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s orbit. But after an initial surge, he found himself enmeshed in internal conflicts before crashing in the polls.
Former party leader Amir Peretz and upstart lawmaker Stav Shaffir are among those vying to replace him.
The Associated Press
