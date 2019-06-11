Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hawaii officials say new ramp best option at volcano beach
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 12:31 am EDT
POHOIKI BAY, Hawaii — Engineers in Hawaii have recommended building a new boat ramp at a site blocked by last year’s Kilauea volcano eruption.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that a new ramp at Isaac Hale Beach Park is a less costly alternative than excavating a new channel at Pohoiki Bay.
While the eruption spared the ramp on the Big Island, lava flows blocked it with what is now a black-sand beach that is 200 feet (61 metres) wide.
Sea Engineering Inc. produced a report for the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation saying that reopening the ramp would require excavating a channel maintained by jetties through the beach.
While the area, also known as Pohoiki Beach Park, reopened to the public in early December after a six-month closure, the ramp remains landlocked.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
