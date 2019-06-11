Hawaii officials say new ramp best option at volcano beach

POHOIKI BAY, Hawaii — Engineers in Hawaii have recommended building a new boat ramp at a site blocked by last year’s Kilauea volcano eruption.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that a new ramp at Isaac Hale Beach Park is a less costly alternative than excavating a new channel at Pohoiki Bay.

While the eruption spared the ramp on the Big Island, lava flows blocked it with what is now a black-sand beach that is 200 feet (61 metres) wide.

Sea Engineering Inc. produced a report for the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation saying that reopening the ramp would require excavating a channel maintained by jetties through the beach.

While the area, also known as Pohoiki Beach Park, reopened to the public in early December after a six-month closure, the ramp remains landlocked.

