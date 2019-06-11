Energy and materials help boost TSX higher, U.S. stock markets also up

TORONTO — The materials and energy sectors helped push Canada’s main stock index higher as commodity prices also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.63 points at 16,289.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.52 points at 26,129.20. The S&P 500 index was up 8.35 points at 2,895.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 30.99 points at 7,854.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.27 cents US compared with an average of 75.37 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up 26 cents at US$53.52 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.36 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,330.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.3 cents at US$2.67 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press