Edmonton doesn’t want to be Oil Town anymore

In today’s Big Story podcast, can a city change its fortunes by changing the industry its known for? Edmonton, Alberta is trying. Over the past two years, the city has launched a comprehensive strategy to attract medical research talent from around the world, by offering researchers access to data, artificial intelligence and industrial design resources that aim to make breakthroughs faster. It’s called Health City—and every couple months, we hear a new story of one of those breakthroughs, or about an adaptation of existing technology.

But can a smallish city in Alberta really transform itself into an international medical research hub? What kinds of headline-grabbing announcements will it take? What can the city expect in terms of cooperation from the provincial and federal governments? And…what’s coming out of these labs next?

GUEST: Steven Sandor, editor of Avenue Edmonton

