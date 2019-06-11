Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Edmonton doesn’t want to be Oil Town anymore
by Jordan Heath-Rawlings
Posted Jun 11, 2019 5:26 am EDT
Doctor and patient using digital tablet
In today’s Big Story podcast, can a city change its fortunes by changing the industry its known for? Edmonton, Alberta is trying. Over the past two years, the city has launched a comprehensive strategy to attract medical research talent from around the world, by offering researchers access to data, artificial intelligence and industrial design resources that aim to make breakthroughs faster. It’s called Health City—and every couple months, we hear a new story of one of those breakthroughs, or about an adaptation of existing technology.
But can a smallish city in Alberta really transform itself into an international medical research hub? What kinds of headline-grabbing announcements will it take? What can the city expect in terms of cooperation from the provincial and federal governments? And…what’s coming out of these labs next?
GUEST: Steven Sandor, editor of Avenue Edmonton
https://rogers-aod.leanstream.co/rogers/thebigstory_dai/tbs_06112019_dai.mp3
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
