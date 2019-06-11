Police trying to identify disoriented man found in Parkdale

Toronto police are trying to identify a man found disoriented and lost in the Parkdale area on Monday.

Police responded to a call about the man who was located in the Queensway and Roncesvalles Avenue area around 10 p.m.

They say the man did not have identification on him and was unable to identify himself.

He is described as approximately 55 to 65 years old, five-feet-ten, 200 pounds with short black and grey hair. He wears prescription glasses and has noticeably crooked teeth. He was found wearing a pink hat, blue jacket, black and grey pants and a grey shirt.

His photograph has been released (pictured above) and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.