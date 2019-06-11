Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police trying to identify disoriented man found in Parkdale
by News Staff
Posted Jun 11, 2019 4:09 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 11, 2019 at 4:21 pm EDT
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found disoriented in the Parkdale area without identification. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.
Toronto police are trying to identify a man found disoriented and lost in the Parkdale area on Monday.
Police responded to a call about the man who was located in the Queensway and Roncesvalles Avenue area around 10 p.m.
They say the man did not have identification on him and was unable to identify himself.
He is described as approximately 55 to 65 years old, five-feet-ten, 200 pounds with short black and grey hair. He wears prescription glasses and has noticeably crooked teeth. He was found wearing a pink hat, blue jacket, black and grey pants and a grey shirt.
His photograph has been released (pictured above) and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.