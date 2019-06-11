Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
August execution set for Florida killer who targeted gay men
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 11, 2019 8:09 pm EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A convicted killer in Florida who authorities say targeted gay men is scheduled to be executed later this summer.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Tuesday for 57-year-old Gary Ray Bowles. The execution is set for Aug. 22 at Florida State Prison.
Records show Bowles was convicted of three murders and sentenced to death for the 1994 slaying of Walter Hinton.
Authorities say Bowles agreed to help Hinton move items from Georgia to Hinton’s Jacksonville home in November 1994. While staying with Hinton, Bowles dropped a concrete block on the other man’s head and then strangled him.
Police say Bowles confessed to the killing after his arrest and professed hatred for homosexuals. Investigators say Bowles also admitted to killing five other men across Florida, Georgia and Maryland.
The Associated Press
