Afghan forces rescue 34 people form Taliban-run prison

KABUL — The Interior Ministry says Afghan special forces have rescued 34 people from a Taliban-run prison in northern Baghlan province.

Tuesday’s statement from the ministry says 17 civilians and 17 members of the security forces — seven soldiers, seven policemen and three intelligence agents — were freed during the operation, which took place on Monday.

The Taliban haven’t commented yet on the raid in Baghlan.

Last month, the U.N. expressed concerns, saying that Afghan captives held by the Taliban have been subjected to abuse, ill-treatment and actions that may amount to torture.

The U.N. mission made its assessment after interviewing 13 detainees from a group of 53 rescued in April by Afghan forces form a Taliban prison in southern Uruzgan province. Afghan forces, civilians and government officials were among the rescued.

