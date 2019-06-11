Loading articles...

13-year-old girl dies in ATV crash on Kenai Peninsula

KENAI, Alaska — A 13-year-old Kenai Peninsula girl died in a crash of an all-terrain vehicle.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports Tori Verba died early Monday night.

Troopers took a call on the crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. and Central Emergency Services emergency technicians responded.

Investigators say the girl lost control of the ATV and crashed.

She was wearing a helmet but she died at the scene.

The Associated Press

