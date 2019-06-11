Loading articles...

1 person in custody after attempted damage at Queen East store

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

One person is in custody after a group of people allegedly tried to break the glass of a storefront in the Queen Street East area.

Police responded to a call for “damage in progress” at Queen Street East and Berkeley Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

They say five to six people were throwing objects at a store and trying to break the glass.

One female was taken into custody and police say the others involved fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.