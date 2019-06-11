1 person in custody after attempted damage at Queen East store

One person is in custody after a group of people allegedly tried to break the glass of a storefront in the Queen Street East area.

Police responded to a call for “damage in progress” at Queen Street East and Berkeley Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

They say five to six people were throwing objects at a store and trying to break the glass.

One female was taken into custody and police say the others involved fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.