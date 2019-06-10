Woman pleads not guilty in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

EDMONTON — A woman charged after a toddler was found dead outside an Edmonton church has pleaded not guilty at the start of her trial.

Tasha Mack is accused of second-degree murder in the 19-month-old’s death.

The boy’s lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.

Mack and the boy’s father, Joey Crier, both face charges.

Crier’s trial was delayed last week when his lawyer asked to be removed from the case.

Crier is to appear in court on Friday to determine next steps.

Mack’s trial is scheduled for four weeks.

The Canadian Press