Victoria police chief hands out hefty fine to driver who flicked lit butt
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 8:43 pm EDT
A copy of a traffic ticket is shown in a handout photo. A "lit"terbug was issued a hefty fine after a Victoria police officer caught him flicking a cigarette butt out his car window. Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak says he was travelling southbound on Highway 17 on Saturday evening in his unmarked police car when he noticed the driver of a Ford Mustang flick a burning cigarette butt out of his car window. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
VICTORIA — A “lit”terbug was issued a hefty fine after a Victoria police officer caught him flicking a cigarette butt out his car window.
Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak says he was travelling southbound on Highway 17 on Saturday evening in his unmarked police car when he noticed the driver of a Ford Mustang flick a burning cigarette butt out of his car window.
He says the driver had been putting the ashes out of the window most of the way, then took one last drag and threw the butt, which “went in the air and landed on the road.”
Manak says he had a clear view since he was behind the car of what he thought was irresponsible behaviour so he stopped the driver and handed him a $575 ticket.
He says when he asked the 21-year-old male driver why he threw out the butt the latter pointed to his cup holder saying didn’t want his car burned.
The police chief says throwing out lit cigarette butts in this dry weather is dangerous especially with the dry weather on the Island.
The Canadian Press
