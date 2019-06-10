Loading articles...

Toronto police investigate downtown gun call

Last Updated Jun 10, 2019 at 11:50 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

Toronto police are investigating after they received a report of a person with a gun in the Church and Dundas Street East area Monday night.

Police said in a Tweet at around 10:52 p.m. that a man is in custody and they continue to investigate the incident.

More to come

 

 

 

 

