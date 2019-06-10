Streetcar derailment closes stretch of University Avenue

University Avenue is closed in both directions between Wellington Street West and Adelaide Street West following a collision between an SUV and a TTC streetcar at King Street West and University that led to a derailment.

The TTC calls it a “significant derailment” and says there’s no estimated time on when 504 streetcar service will resume.

University is closed in both directions from Wellington to Adelaide because of a collision involving an SUV & a TTC Streetcar. The streetcar has been derailed & there's no estimated time on when this will clear.

Shuttle buses are running.

Three people suffered minor injuries.