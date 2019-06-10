Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Streetcar derailment closes stretch of University Avenue
by News Staff
Posted Jun 10, 2019 8:04 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 10, 2019 at 8:27 am EDT
University Avenue is closed in both directions between Wellington Street West and Adelaide Street West following a collision between an SUV and a TTC streetcar at King Street West and University that led to a derailment.
The TTC calls it a “significant derailment” and says there’s no estimated time on when 504 streetcar service will resume.
Shuttle buses are running.
Three people suffered minor injuries.
Too funny
What going too fast around a corner
And better test this driver for Pot and Alcohol left overs from a FUN WEEKEND
Driver was probably texting while driving to win some Raptors tickets for tonight