Streetcar derailment closes stretch of University Avenue

Last Updated Jun 10, 2019 at 8:27 am EDT

University Avenue is closed in both directions between Wellington Street West and Adelaide Street West following a collision between an SUV and a TTC streetcar at King Street West and University that led to a derailment.

The TTC calls it a “significant derailment” and says there’s no estimated time on when 504 streetcar service will resume.

Shuttle buses are running.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

