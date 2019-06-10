Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
State reassessing former Helena mall site for museum
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 12:19 pm EDT
HELENA, Mont. — The state is reassessing the possibility of building a new history museum at the site of the now demolished Capital Hill Mall in Helena.
The Montana Legislature passed a bill to increase a lodging tax to raise money for a larger museum to help display more of the state’s collection. The Independent Record reports other legislation requires the state to reconsider the mall site.
In 2007, consultants and the state architect recommended the state remodel and expand the current museum near the Capitol building. Historical Society Director Bruce Whittenberg says that site remains the priority.
A fundraising group headed by former First Lady Betty Babcock favoured the mall site, but its cost in 2007 was significantly higher.
Department of Administration spokeswoman Amber Conger says the agency is reevaluting the mall site and has contacted the developer about availability.
___
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com