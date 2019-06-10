Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sports columnist Cathal Kelly's memoir wins Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 11:07 am EDT
Toronto-based sports columnist Cathal Kelly has won this year's Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour. Kelly is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
ORILLIA, Ont. — Toronto-based sports columnist Cathal Kelly has won this year’s Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour.
Kelly, of The Globe and Mail, won the $15,000 prize for his memoir “Boy Wonders.” The announcement was made Saturday at a gala dinner in Orillia, Ont.
In the book, published by Doubleday Canada, Kelly writes about growing up in the 1970s and ’80s and the geeky pop-culture obsessions of his youth.
Named after famed Canadian humorist Stephen Leacock, the prize is awarded annually for the best book in Canadian literary humour.
The runners-up are Calgary-based writer Ali Bryan for her portrayal of family life in “The Figgs” (Freehand Books), and comedian Mark Critch for his memoir “Son of a Critch” (Penguin Random House Canada/Viking Canada) who each receive $3,000 for making the short list.
