Sports columnist Cathal Kelly's memoir wins Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour

ORILLIA, Ont. — Toronto-based sports columnist Cathal Kelly has won this year’s Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour.

Kelly, of The Globe and Mail, won the $15,000 prize for his memoir “Boy Wonders.” The announcement was made Saturday at a gala dinner in Orillia, Ont.

In the book, published by Doubleday Canada, Kelly writes about growing up in the 1970s and ’80s and the geeky pop-culture obsessions of his youth.

Named after famed Canadian humorist Stephen Leacock, the prize is awarded annually for the best book in Canadian literary humour.

The runners-up are Calgary-based writer Ali Bryan for her portrayal of family life in “The Figgs” (Freehand Books), and comedian Mark Critch for his memoir “Son of a Critch” (Penguin Random House Canada/Viking Canada) who each receive $3,000 for making the short list.

