Salesforce buying Tableau Software in $15.7B all-stock deal

SAN FRANCISCO — Salesforce is buying Tableau Software in an all stock deal valued at $15.7 billion.

Tableau uses self-service analytics to help people with any skill level work with data. Once the transaction closes, Tableau will operate independently and stay headquartered in Seattle.

The acquisition is expected to add about $350 million to $400 million to Salesforce.com Inc.’s fiscal 2020 revenue.

Each share of Tableau common stock will be exchanged for 1.103 shares of Salesforce.

The deal, which was approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close during Salesforce’s fiscal third quarter.

Shares of Tableau jumped 36% before the market opened Monday. Salesforce’s fell 3%.

The Associated Press