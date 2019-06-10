Toronto ready for potential championship as Raptors head into Game 5 of NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors could be crowned NBA champions Monday night with a Game 5 win over the Golden State Warriors and fans are ready for a celebration.

The Larry O’Brien trophy is in the building and with the Raptors leading three games to one, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could be handing it to Toronto for the first time in franchise history.

Thousands of fans have been lined up for hours in the rain — some even for days — for the chance to watch the potentially historic match-up from Jurassic Park.

Several other communities outside of Toronto are holding watch parties along with pretty much every restaurant and bar with a television. You can find a full list of where to catch the game here.

CityNews and 680 NEWS reporters are stationed at the Scotiabank Arena, in Jurassic Square and across the country to capture the anticipation and potential celebration later in the night.

The game begins at 9 p.m.

CityNews and 680 NEWS reporters are tweeting about the game from across the country: