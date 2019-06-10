Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Private equity firm buying Shutterfly for $1.74 billion
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 5:20 pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Photo is buying online photo publishing company Shutterfly for $51 per share.
Apollo will pay $1.74 billion for the 20-year-old company, which became popular offering its users prints and photobooks of their favourite shots. But demand that type of service has declined as people opt to share photos online through Facebook and other social networks.
Redwood City, California-based Shutterfly’s stock closed at $48.95 per share on Friday — and was trading as high as $94.28 per share a year ago.
Ryan O’Hara, the former CEO at real estate company Move Inc., will become Shutterfly’s new chief executive.
Apollo has bought more than 150 companies, including security company ADT, entertainment restaurant Chuck E. Cheese’s and telecom firm Charter Communications.
The Associated Press
