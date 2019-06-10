Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nominations set to close in race to be next UK leader
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 4:44 am EDT
Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Gove looks on from the back seat of a car as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Gove acknowledged using cocaine on "several occasions" two decades ago, the latest politician hoping to become prime minister to reveal past drug use to circumvent negative headlines during what is expected to be a heated contest. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
LONDON — Nominations are closing in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, with almost a dozen contenders already battling it out over Brexit, tax policy and past drug use.
Prime Minister Theresa May stepped down Friday as Conservative Party leader after failing to secure Parliament’s backing for her European Union withdrawal deal.
Party lawmakers and members will choose a new leader, who also becomes prime minister. Nominations close Monday at 5 p.m. (1600GMT, noon EDT).
So far 11 candidates are running, including former Cabinet minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.
Johnson wants to take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal, Hunt favours a more conciliatory approach and Gove is trying to limit fallout from his admission of long-ago cocaine use.