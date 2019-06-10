Nicaragua frees 50 more considered political prisoners

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua has released 50 more people whom the opposition considers political prisoners, jailed for their role in anti-government protests during months of political upheaval last year.

The Interior Ministry says in a statement that the prisoners had been arrested for crimes against safety and public order. It adds that authorities “continue preparing for the release” of others.

The Civic Alliance opposition group recently said that 186 government opponents remained behind bars.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross observed Monday’s releases.

They come two days after lawmakers passed an amnesty bill for crimes related to the 2018 protests. Opposition leaders say the measure would forgive killings and other abuses by police and pro-government civilian militias during a deadly crackdown on demonstrators.

