New Zealand military to buy 5 Lockheed Super Hercules planes
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 9:18 pm EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s military says it will buy five new Super Hercules planes to replace its aging Hercules fleet.
Defence Minister Ron Mark said Tuesday the estimated cost of the Lockheed Martin aircraft was more than 1 billion New Zealand dollars ($661 million), although a price hasn’t yet been finalized.
He said the military would buy the stretch version of the plane, the C-130J-30 Super Hercules. Lockheed describes the planes as workhorses that are capable of landing on austere runways almost destroyed by natural disasters.
The announcement came as part of a broader 11-year military investment plan of NZ$20 billion that includes spending on new vessels and maritime surveillance. Mark said the investments are primarily humanitarian in nature, designed to provide assistance and security to New Zealand’s Pacific neighbours.
