New York City street named for rapper Notorious B.I.G.
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 8:57 pm EDT
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 1995, file photo, The Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, clutches his awards at the podium during the annual Billboard Music Awards in New York. A New York City street has been named for rapper Notorious B.I.G. Community members and elected officials gathered in a downpour on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the intersection of St. James Place and Fulton Street. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NEW YORK — A New York City street has been named for rapper Notorious B.I.G.
Community members and elected officials gathered in a downpour on Monday at the intersection of St. James Place and Fulton Street.
Rapper Lil’ Kim — embracing the event’s themes of social justice and making a difference — exclaimed: “We did it, Brooklyn!”
B.I.G., who was born Christopher Wallace, was shot to death in Los Angeles in 1997.
He detailed street life in Brooklyn in songs and on albums that dominated the pop charts.
Voletta Wallace recalled telling a friend amid her heartbreak: “My son was well loved.”
But she said the street naming evoked “happy tears.”
