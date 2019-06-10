Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Netherlands vegetable seed developer wins World Food Prize
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 9:49 am EDT
DES MOINES, Iowa — A seed developer from the Netherlands credited with introducing high quality disease-resistant vegetable seeds to more than 60 countries including the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia is the 2019 recipient of the World Food Prize.
Simon Groot, a sixth generation seedsman, began his search to create better vegetable seeds to help farmers in Southeast Asia in 1981.
Groot’s award was announced Monday at the U.S. Department of State.
The foundation that awards the $250,000 World Food Prize is based in Des Moines, Iowa.
Groot will receive the prize at an Oct. 17 award ceremony at the Iowa Capitol.
The prize was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognize scientists and others who have improved the quality and availability of food.
The Associated Press
