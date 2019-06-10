Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Mexico opening memorials to 'dirty war' torture, killings
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 3:49 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities are opening memorials to victims of the country’s “dirty war” against dissidents and guerrillas during nearly 20 years of violence.
The first site to be converted into a memorial is the former Federal Security headquarters in Mexico City where there was a violent crackdown on student protesters in 1971. The memorial will include declassified documents and other material from the national archives.
Deputy Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas said at Monday’s inauguration ceremony that “the hope is to restore memory and document the severe human rights violations” from that era.
Mexico’s “dirty war” was marked by government-sponsored torture and extrajudicial killings of leftist students and rebel groups.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his administration will bring to justice any government officials found responsible for past abuses.