Man held in Detroit deaths charged with separate assault
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 12:17 pm EDT
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks during a press conference, Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Detroit Police Headquarters in Detroit, addressing the police response to a possible serial killer. Investigators believe a "serial murderer and rapist" targeting prostitutes is at large in Detroit. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press via AP)
DETROIT — Prosecutors have charged a Detroit man who police call a “person of interest” in the deaths of three women with sexually assaulting a separate woman.
Wayne County prosecutors said Monday that 34-year-old Deangelo Martin was charged with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. The charges stem from the May 7 stabbing and assault of a 26-year-old woman in an eastside home.
Martin is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon. He does not have an attorney.
Police have not described Martin as a suspect in the deaths. He was taken into custody Friday, two days after the body of a woman was found in a vacant house. The bodies of the other two women were discovered in separate empty dwellings earlier this year.