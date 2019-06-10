Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hong Kong chief says extradition law will go to legislature
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 11:11 pm EDT
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference in Hong Kong Monday, June 10, 2019. Lam signaled Monday that her government will go ahead with proposed amendments to its extradition laws after a massive protest against them. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Hong Kong’s leader says a highly controversial extradition law will proceed to the territory’s legislature.
Carrie Lam’s comments on Tuesday came after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory over the weekend to the legislative proposal that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. The protest appeared to be Hong Kong’s largest in more than a decade and reflected growing apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland.
Lam said the government had considered concerns from the private sector and altered the bill to improve human rights safeguards.
The full Hong Kong legislature is expected to resume debate on the amendments on Wednesday, and a vote is expected this month.