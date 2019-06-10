Helicopter crash reported in Manhattan

New York Fire Department responding to a report of a helicopter crash at a building in midtown Manhattan

The Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash at a building in midtown Manhattan.

The FDNY said at around 2 p.m. Monday that it had no further details of the incident, roughly located around 51st Street and Seventh Avenue.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

Evacuation in Midtown West. 51st Street and 6th Ave near Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Centre. We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate. #NYC #Evacuation #Midtown pic.twitter.com/lH2YwilqqJ — Javanni. (@JavanniWaugh) June 10, 2019