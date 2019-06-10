Loading articles...

Helicopter crash reported in Manhattan

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jun 10, 2019 at 2:28 pm EDT

New York Fire Department responding to a report of a helicopter crash at a building in midtown Manhattan

The Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash at a building in midtown Manhattan.

The FDNY said at around 2 p.m. Monday that it had no further details of the incident, roughly located around 51st Street and Seventh Avenue.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

