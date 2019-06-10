Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grandmother of dad who killed 5 kids asks to spare his life
by Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 12:49 pm EDT
11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard shows the jury photographs of Nahtahn Jones with bruises on his neck and arms during the sentencing phase of the trial of Tim Jones in Lexington, S.C. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Jones, was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The grandmother of a South Carolina man facing a possible death sentence for killing his five children is asking a jury to spare his life. She says the family has already been through too much.
Roberta Thornsberry testified Monday that along with losing her five great-grandchildren when Timothy Jones Jr. killed them in their Lexington home in 2014, she also has had to deal with untimely deaths of other children and grandchildren.
When defence lawyer Casey Secor asked if Thornsberry thought Jones should die for killing his children, she said “no, God, no.” She said his execution would be the final nail in her family’s coffin.
The same jury that convicted Jones of five counts of murder last week is deciding between death and life in prison without parole.