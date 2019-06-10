Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Friends in high places: Garth Brooks adds show after Saskatchewan premier asks
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 1:51 pm EDT
Garth Brooks performs before a sold-out crowd at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. Country music legend Garth Brooks will be in Saskatchewan a little longer this summer, thanks to the premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune
REGINA — Country music legend Garth Brooks will be in Saskatchewan a little longer this summer thanks to the premier.
A statement from Brooks says he has added a second August concert in Regina at the request of Scott Moe.
The singer’s Aug. 10 concert sold out in 59 minutes.
The added show is to take place on Aug. 9.
After the second show was announced, Moe said on Twitter: “Great News Saskatchewan!”
It will be the first time Brooks will headline a concert in Regina and the first time Mosaic Stadium is the venue for a country music concert.