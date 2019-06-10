Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dividend vote expected in Alaska Senate
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 12:51 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Senate is expected to vote on whether to revive a bill that would pay residents a full dividend from the state’s oil-wealth fund this year.
Senate President Cathy Giessel said Sunday that vote will be taken up after the Senate convenes Monday.
Last week, with one prominent supporter of the proposal absent, the Senate voted down a full dividend payout, which would cost an estimated $1.9 billion for checks estimated to be around $3,000 to qualified residents. The bill was one vote short of passage.
Senators Monday are expected to vote on whether to rescind their action.
The dividend remains one of the last unresolved issues of the special session. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has maintained that lawmakers should follow a longstanding formula and pay out a full dividend.
Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
