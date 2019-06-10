Christine Sinclair (probably) won’t play forever. So appreciate her now.

In today’s Big Story podcast, Canada’s opening match at the Women’s World Cup is today. And, as usual, the best player on the pitch will be Christine Sinclair. At age 36, she’s still the undisputed leader of her team, one of the very best women in the world at what she does and, right now, just a handful of goals away from becoming international soccer’s all-time leading goal scorer—for either gender.

So why isn’t she automatically included on the Mount Rushmore of Canadian sports legends? How has she managed to spend nearly 20 years adapting to whatever style the game or her opponent throws at her? When she does open up, what is she like? And will she finally lead Team Canada to the top of the mountain eight years after dragging it out of the valley?

GUEST: Stephen Brunt, Sportsnet

