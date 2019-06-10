Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada's treatment of Indigenous women not a 'genocide': Andrew Scheer
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 12:29 pm EDT
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes his way to a media availability in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Monday, June 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says “genocide” isn’t the right word to describe what’s been done to generations of Indigenous women and girls in Canada.
Speaking on Parliament Hill, Scheer says the deaths and abuse inflicted on Indigenous women are “heartbreaking” and need addressing, but calling them a genocide would mean inviting international action and scrutiny that aren’t warranted.
The federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls released its final report a week ago.
Commissioners included a long separate argument for why Canada’s “series of actions and omissions” have allowed Indigenous women to be targeted in numerous ways that add up to what they called an ongoing genocide.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not directly answered questions about whether he agrees with that, though he has said he accepts the findings of the report.
After the report was released, the secretary general of the Organization of American States said he wanted to form an international panel to investigate the claim and achieve justice.