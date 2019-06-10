Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brazil law group wants justice minister, prosecutors removed
by Anna Jean Kaiser And Diane Jeantet, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 7:11 pm EDT
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who was appointed Justice Minister by President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, speaks to the press as he arrives to Bolsonaro's team transition office in Brasilia, Brazil. The Brazilian Bar Association urged Moro, the justice minister, to step down Monday, June 10, 2019 after a series of reports alleging that as a crusading anti-corruption judge he coordinated with prosecutors in the case that led to the conviction and jailing of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian Bar Association is calling for the suspension of the justice minister after a series of reports alleging that as a crusading anti-corruption judge he co-ordinated with prosecutors in the case that led to the conviction and jailing of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The group also recommended Monday that all the prosecutors involved be suspended “so that the investigation can run without any suspicions.”
The bar association urged an investigation be conducted following Sunday’s publication of articles by the online news magazine The Intercept that revealed private messages between now Justice Minister Sergio Moro and the task force of “Operation Car Wash.”
Moro denied any wrongdoing, saying the published messages didn’t show any co-ordination with prosecutors.
