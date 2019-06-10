Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Arizona woman gets 10 years of probation in child abuse case
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 7:08 pm EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona woman originally convicted of keeping her three daughters imprisoned at home for several months has been sentenced to a decade of probation.
Sophia Richter was sentenced Monday to 10 years’ probation on child abuse charges and seven years on kidnapping charges with the sentences running concurrently.
Richter and her husband were accused of keeping her daughters locked in their rooms for three months in 2013 and denying them bathroom access.
She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 before a court ordered a new trial for her.
Richter reached a plea agreement in April to charges against her in Pima and Pinal counties.
Fernando Richter, who is the children’s stepfather, is serving a 58-year prison term after being convicted of child abuse, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
