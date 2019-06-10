Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Andy Cohen pushes to allow surrogacy agreements in New York
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10, 2019 5:09 pm EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. — Andy Cohen has joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in pushing to legalize paid gestational surrogacy, in which a woman is compensated for carrying a baby for its parents.
The “Watch What Happens Live” host and the Democratic governor held a news conference Monday in New York City to call on state lawmakers to pass the bill before they adjourn for the year next week.
New York is one of only two states that expressly forbids gestational surrogacy contracts. Critics say the ban forces infertile or same-sex couples to find surrogates in other states, an expensive and difficult process unavailable to many couples.
Cohen has son born through a surrogate. He is the executive producer of such reality series as “Real Housewives.”
The Senate plans to vote on repealing the ban Tuesday.
The Associated Press
