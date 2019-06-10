29-year-old woman killed in Dallas crane collapse

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This photo provided by Scott Flodin shows a crane that fell on an apartment building amid severe thunderstorms, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Dallas. The crane fell after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area. (Scott Flodin via The AP)
DALLAS — Authorities have identified 29-year-old Kiersten Symone Smith as the woman who was killed after a crane fell on a Dallas apartment building amid severe thunderstorms.
The Dallas County Medical Examiners’ office says Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday after the crane smashed into a five-story building near downtown. The cause of death has not been determined.
Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says crews are still escorting residents of the Elan City Lights building in and out to retrieve their possessions. He could not provide an update on the condition of the five people injured in the collapse.
The falling crane tore a large gash into the east side building and destroyed much of an adjacent parking garage. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.