Town's residents feel small earthquake that struck region

TALKEETNA, Alaska — The Alaska Earthquake Center says residents of Talkeetna felt a magnitude 2.6 earthquake that hit the region.

The centre says the earthquake struck the town of about 850 people at 11:14 p.m. Saturday. The earthquake had a depth of 4 miles (6 kilometres).

There were no reports of damage.

Talkeetna is 113 miles north of Anchorage.

The Associated Press

