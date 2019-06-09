Loading articles...

Tensions forces evacuation of Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon

DEIR AL-AHMAR, Lebanon — Dozens of Syrian refugees have dismantled their tents in a camp they lived in for years in eastern Lebanon after authorities ordered their evacuation following a brawl with locals.

Jean Fakhry, a Lebanese official from Deir Al-Ahmar in the Bekaa valley, said Sunday the decision to evacuate the 90 tents was to avoid further friction.

Lebanon hosts over 1 million Syrian refugees who fled the war next door since 2011, overwhelming the country of nearly 5 million.

A fight broke out last week between camp residents and Lebanese firefighters who arrived to put out a fire. More than 30 Syrians were arrested and unknown assailants burned down three tents.

Samar Awad, a 27-year-old Syrian, said camp residents are moving to a new area, miles away, with no water or electricity.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.