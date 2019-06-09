Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sudan's protesters launch general strike after crackdown
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 9, 2019 5:28 am EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Shops are closed and streets are empty across Sudan’s capital on the first day of a general strike called for by protest leaders demanding the resignation of the ruling military council.
The Sudanese Professionals Association had called on people to stay home Sunday in protest at the military’s deadly crackdown last week, when security forces violently dispersed the group’s main sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.
The SPA spearheaded months of mass protests that led to the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April, and had called on people to remain in the streets until a full handover of power to civilians.
The group posted photos it said were of an empty Khartoum International Airport. It says airport workers and pilots are taking part in the civil disobedience.
The Associated Press
