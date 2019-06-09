Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
State labour report shows job gains after 3 years of losses
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 9, 2019 11:22 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A state labour department report says recent job gains after three years of losses could signal the end of Alaska’s recession.
The report says the state saw year-over-year job growth for seven straight months, starting in October. This followed revisions to 2018 figures. The Anchorage Daily News reports the department revises job numbers after releasing initial estimates.
While the growth was small, department economist Karinne Wiebold says it strengthens the case that the economy is recovering. The numbers remain subject to change, and Wiebold says it’s too early to say the downturn is truly over.
The recession, which began in 2015, is the longest Alaska has seen, though it wasn’t on the level of an economic crash that occurred in the 1980s.
The Associated Press
