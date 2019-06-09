Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Dakota couple raises yaks near Rapid City
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 9, 2019 11:12 am EDT
In a May 30, 2019 photo, Julie Smoragiewicz shows the fibre plucked from a yak at Yak Ridge Cabins and Farmstead near Cosmos Mystery Area in Rapid City. (Adam Fondren/Rapid City Journal via AP)
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Rapid City-area farmstead is raising animals more accustomed to the cold, high-altitude areas of Tibet and central Asia.
The Rapid City Journal reports that Julie and Jim Smoragiewicz are raising 10 yaks at their Pennington County business, Yak Ridge Cabins and Farmstead.
Julie Smoragiewicz says the yaks enjoy climbing the Black Hills, where they can cool down in creeks and under trees. The animals may get too hot in other areas of South Dakota.
They also turn yak milk into soap, and use their hides and fiber for throws and rugs.
Smoragiewicz calls yaks sustainable animals because they eat less food and create less waste than cattle. The animals can also give birth on their own.
She says yaks have unique personalities and they’re fun to be around.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com
The Associated Press
