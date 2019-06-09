Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sex abuse crisis the focus as US Catholic bishops convene
by David Crary, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 9, 2019 12:07 pm EDT
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, an advocate and survivor of sexual abuse looks at the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct by victims during a news conference in Orange, Calif. As the U.S. Catholic church's sex-abuse scandal grows ever wider in scope, bishops gather for a national meeting in Baltimore on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, under heavy pressure to acknowledge their oversight failures and give a larger role to lay Catholics and secular authorities in confronting the crisis. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Roman Catholic bishops are under pressure to carry out significant reforms to confront an ever-growing sex abuse scandal as they convene a national meeting in Baltimore.
The pressure comes not only from longtime critics of the church’s response to clergy sex abuse, but also from insiders who now voice doubts that the bishops are capable of handling the crisis on their own.
Sex-abuse scandals have beset the Catholic church worldwide for decades, but events of the past year have created unprecedented challenges for the U.S. bishops. Many dioceses have become targets of state investigations since a Pennsylvania grand jury report detailed hundreds of cases of alleged abuse.
The president of the bishop’s conference, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston archdiocese, has been entangled in controversies as well.
David Crary, The Associated Press
