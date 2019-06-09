Select list of winners at the 2019 Tony Awards

Loading articles...

Andre De Shields arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Latest winners at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: André De Shields, “Hadestown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

The Associated Press

