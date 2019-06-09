Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Rory McIlroy flirts with 59, wins RBC Canadian Open by 7 strokes
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 9, 2019 6:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 9, 2019 at 6:42 pm EDT
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Canadian Open golf championship in Ancaster, Ont., on Sunday, June 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Rory McIlroy has won the RBC Canadian Open.
McIlroy pulled away from the field with a 9-under 61 in the final round of Canada’s national championship.
The fourth-ranked golfer had never played a competitive round in Canada before.
The win was McIlroy’s sixth national title. He has also won the U.S., British, Irish and Australian Opens. He considers his Hong Kong Open title a national championship.
McIlroy, who sank nine birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his dominant final round, began the day in a three-way tie for first with Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson.
Adam Hadwin was the low Canadian. The golfer from Abbotsford, B.C., finished sixth. Mackenzie Hughes, from nearby Dundas, Ont., finished in a tie for 14th.