Loading articles...

Rory McIlroy flirts with 59, wins RBC Canadian Open by 7 strokes

Last Updated Jun 9, 2019 at 6:42 pm EDT

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Canadian Open golf championship in Ancaster, Ont., on Sunday, June 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Rory McIlroy has won the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy pulled away from the field with a 9-under 61 in the final round of Canada’s national championship.

The fourth-ranked golfer had never played a competitive round in Canada before.

The win was McIlroy’s sixth national title. He has also won the U.S., British, Irish and Australian Opens. He considers his Hong Kong Open title a national championship.

McIlroy, who sank nine birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his dominant final round, began the day in a three-way tie for first with Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson.

Adam Hadwin was the low Canadian. The golfer from Abbotsford, B.C., finished sixth. Mackenzie Hughes, from nearby Dundas, Ont., finished in a tie for 14th.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.