New York's High Line park marks 10 years of transformation

NEW YORK — The creators of New York’s High Line park turned a disused rail line into an urban oasis, art showcase and tourism magnet that welcomes 8 million visitors a year.

The park is now marking two milestones. Its final section opened Wednesday, days before the 10th anniversary of the opening of the first section on June 9, 2009.

The elevated rail line was built in the 1930s to raise freight trains above street level. Efforts to preserve the line started in the 1980s, after the trains stopped running.

The blocks surrounding the High Line then were largely undeveloped and considered dangerous by some.

Anthony Annaruma remembers the area when it was frequented by sex workers. Now, he’s working on a new building where apartments will sell for millions of dollars.

