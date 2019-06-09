Nature Conservancy issues plea to help turtles safely cross roads

PELEE ISLAND, Ont. — Why did the turtle cross the road? — It may sound like the opening of a joke, but the Nature Conservancy of Canada is urging motorists to help the slow-moving reptiles get to the other side.

Kristyn Ferguson, a program director with the group, says this is the time of year when turtles are crossing roadways to get to nesting areas and to warm up on the gravel and asphalt.

The populations of all eight turtle species in Ontario and six species in Quebec are considered at risk.

Turtles are considered an important part of wetland ecosystems because they eat dead leaves, insects and debris.

Ferguson says turtles can take up to 25 years before reproducing and their egg survival rate is very low, so even one turtle being killed by a car can have a major impact.

She says most turtles can be easily carried across the road, while larger snapping turtles can be lifted by the back of their shells and “walked” across the road like a wheel barrow.

The Canadian Press