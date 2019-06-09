Man wanted for aggravated assault after Queen East stabbing

Police are looking for a man in connection with an aggravated assault in the Queen Street East area.

Investigators say a man and woman became involved in an argument in the Queen Street East and Sackville Street area on Friday.

The man stabbed the woman and then fled the area. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as approximately six to six-feet-two inches tall, 170 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a a black baseball cap with a white logo, blue jeans, a dark jacket, brown work boots and was carrying two backpacks.

Police say he is considered armed, violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.